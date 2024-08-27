The new managing director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Jennifer Adighije, yesterday, took over the reins, promising to fully deliver on the firm’s mandate of executing and managing the National Integrated Power Project assets optimally.

Adighije, took over from the erstwhile managing director, Chiedu Ugbo, whose second tenure of four years ended on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Adighije who spoke at the company’s head office in Abuja during a handover ceremony called for support and cooperation from the company’s staff and management.

In her inaugural address Adighije said her vision for the company is built around optimisation, anchored on three pillars.

According to her, “the mandate of NDPHC is crystal clear, our mandate is to execute and manage national IPP (independent power project) assets optimally.

“And so my vision will be built around optimisation, anchored on three pillars which are: Optimisation of the performance of our assets to ensure that we able to improve significantly our revenue earning potential for significant financial capacity;

“Optimising our processes to ensure that we are able to drive organisational and operational efficiency; and thirdly, how to leverage technology and human capital to drive positive change in our organisation and with our external stakeholders.

“While number three is very crucial to me because our human capital is our greatest asset. Our human capital is the powerhouse that will drive sustainable, positive change”, she added.

Speaking earlier, Ugbo, who was first appointed into the position On June 16th, 2016, thanked the staff of the company for their support all through his eight years in the company.

He said: “I would also like to thank each member of the senior management team and staff of NDPHC. Your unwavering support, dedication, and commitment have been instrumental in sustaining the company over the years.

Together, we have navigated challenges and fostered a culture of collaboration. I take pride in what we have achieved as a team.

“Reflecting on my time here, I am reminded of the incredible journey we have shared. From the early days filled with uncertainty to the milestones that defined our path, I have been fortunate to work alongside such passionate and talented individuals. Each of you has played a vital role in shaping NDPHC, and I am deeply thankful for your contributions”.

Engr. Adighije was named NDPHC CEO alongside six other executive directors: Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, executive director (Generation); Engr. Bello Babayo Bello, executive director (Networks); Emmmanuel Umeoji, executive director (Corporate Services); Omololu Agoro, executive director (Finance & Accounts); Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, executive director (Strategy & Commercial) and Steven Andzenge, executive director (Legal Services).