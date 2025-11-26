The new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, has assumed duty.

He called call for strengthened collaboration among staff, agencies and stakeholders within the aviation sector.

Kofarmata, who emphasised that the ministry cannot operate in isolation, noted that collective effort and teamwork were essential to achieving greater impact and advancing the nation’s aviation and aerospace development goals.

He assured staff of his commitment to building on the solid foundations laid by his predecessor, with a focus on enhancing staff development, promoting professionalism, and prioritising staff welfare.

In his remarks, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana described the ministry as one endowed with highly capable and experienced personnel.

He urged management and staff to extend the same level of cooperation and support he enjoyed to his successor to ensure continuity and sustained progress.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Director of Air Traffic Management (ATM), Ahmed Tijani Mohammed, expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing permanent secretary for his open-door leadership style and his significant contributions to the growth of the ministry.

Mohammed also assured the new permanent secretary of the cooperation of the management and staff towards achieving the ministry’s mandate.