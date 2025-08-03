Advertisement

The Rotary Club of Abuja Gwarinpa has inaugurated Rtn. Njideka Esther Kanu as its 17th President, ushering in a new chapter focused on maternal health, youth empowerment, and bridging the digital divide.

Speaking at her investiture ceremony held yesterday, in Abuja, Kanu declared her commitment to addressing pressing community challenges, with particular emphasis on cervical cancer prevention and expanding access to digital education.

“Already this month, we conducted free breast and cervical cancer screening for women in Gwarinpa village. Over ten women with early signs of cervical cancer were identified and are now receiving follow-up care,” Kanu announced.

She said the initiative, part of the club’s maternal and child health focus, is a demonstration of how Rotary can make timely interventions that save lives.

Kanu also unveiled plans to construct and equip an ICT centre at a junior secondary school in Gwarinpa village to promote basic digital literacy among students.

“We want our children to be equipped with digital skills because that’s where the world is going,” she said.

The investiture ceremony also served as a fundraising platform to support the club’s planned community development projects. Kanu emphasized that Rotary’s impact relies heavily on donations from members and well-meaning individuals.

“This fundraiser enables us to implement the projects we’ve outlined for the year. It’s how we extend help to those who need it most,” she noted.

On youth development, she disclosed that the club had recently sponsored 13 young people to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, where they received leadership and entrepreneurial training.

Highlighting continuity in leadership, the immediate past president, Rtn. Obioha Elenwoke, formally handed over the reins to Kanu and expressed confidence in her ability to expand on the club’s achievements.

“During my tenure, we completed 17 impactful projects across Rotary’s seven areas of focus. I believe Kanu will take it further,” Elenwoke said.

He pledged his continued support for the new president and encouraged stronger collaboration with the Rotary District and Rotary International to secure more resources and grants.

The event also saw the induction of two new Rotarians who were former members of the Rotaract Club, as part of efforts to grow youth involvement in Rotary.

With Kanu’s leadership, the Rotary Club of Abuja Gwarinpa appears set to deepen its service footprint—targeting lives, technology, and leadership development in communities that need them most.