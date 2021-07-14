An international non-governmental organization operating under the aegis of I Care for Sisters Worldwide, has lamented the negative effects of gender based violence on women, saying it has put in place platform the curb the scourge of domestic violence and other forms of violence against women.

The executive director, I Care for Sisters Worldwide, Mrs. Patricia Nnanna who disclosed this to journalists said the aim of establishing the organisation is to assist and empower women, especially the downtrodden in developing economies of the world.

According to her, 30 women have been enlisted for an empowerment programme, adding that the inaugural information meeting of the group was held recently at French Quarters in the region of Cypress-Texas, United States of America (USA) and saw the commencement of its women empowerment exercise.

“Basically, the reason for forming this organization is to educate women and help women to end all forms of abuses targeted at the female folk. I have been doing this individually but I am hoping to extend it to Nigeria and worldwide, with the help of other partners and social enterprises,” she said.

‘I Care for Sisters Worldwide’, she said, was launched formally in Cypress Texas, United States of America a few months ago, while explaining that their motto which is “connect, heal and empower” means that whenever there is any issue involving a woman, they rally round to find a solution.

“We come together, know your story, your struggle, talk about it and find a solution by paying for such a sister to learn a skill, so our sister can be a financially independent woman,” she said.