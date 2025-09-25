To equip girls and women in Kaduna State with skills for self-relaince, a non-government organisation, Empowering Her, in partnership with Projectsmile for Humanity Foundation, Areum Grace Empowerment Centre (AGEC), Goldee Afrique and Ochelet Cakes, has launched a free skills acquisition programme for 26 beneficiaries.

The convener, Ms. Comfort Ojo, said the initiative was designed to provide mentorship and skill-building opportunities for girls and young women regardless of their backgrounds.

“Our goal is to empower these young women to become independent and self-sufficient after school. We want them to find hope in their potential,” she said.

Ojo explained that the programme is free and with facilitators who have risen from humble beginnings to success, serve as mentors.

She appealed for sponsorships to sustain and expand the project.

The executive director of AGEC, Gladys Matthew, described the project as a “collective responsibility to uplift underprivileged girls and create lasting change.”

The facilitator Godiya Thomas, CEO of Goldee Afrique, expressed her passion for bead-making and mentorship, promising to help the beneficiaries “do even better” than herself.

Also, the CEO of PG Graphics, Princess Glory Ernest, highlighted the programme’s role in reducing the financial burden on parents by equipping girls with income-generating skills.