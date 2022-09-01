The Nobel Youth Development for Peace said it threw its weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections because he is the answer to Nigeria’s problems.

The non-governmental organisation rose from its August conference held in Abuja recently urging Nigerians to “shun campaigns of calumny against Tinubu/Shettima” ahead of the 2023 elections describing such as “part of antics of desperate and drowning politicians.”

The conference assembled critical personalities and leaders alongside hundreds of Nigerian youth from across the country, all of whom came to pledge their support for the APC presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential ticket.

Speaking at the conference, the NYDP chairperson, Otunba Tajudeen Oke declared the willingness of their association to deploy its wide network and resources to support the Tinubu/Shettima campaign Movement.

Oke noted that the NYDP has a strong structure on ground already to campaign and support Tinubu in the 2023 general presidential elections.

According to him, the NYDP has states coordinators across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, 774 Local Governments coordinators as well as 6 zonal coordinators or each geopolitical zone all of whom are ready to drive and support the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to victory come 2023.

“We have our ‘world members’ including, youths and NYDP members spread across different countries ready to pledge their egalitarian support, as well as influence on the international level to support and campaign for our candidate which is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shettima come 2023,” he explained.

The NYDP chair furthermore noted that “Tinubu/Shettima is the answer to Nigeria’s multi-faceted problems and the best and perfect choice for the country today”.

While calling on all stakeholders and Youths to “embrace the ticket to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria”, he reiterated that Tinubu is hale and hearty, agile and fit and above all has all the capacity and wisdom to pilot the Nation’s economy as well as address the challenges being faced by the nation currently.

Oke, nonetheless, pointed out that Nigeria can be great again only if the citizenry uses the power of the ballot to select a candidate who has a track record, experience, vision, training, and developmental capacity and framework to change this nation from the state of poverty to a state of prosperity and assured the citizenry that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket possess all the qualities to transform this country and regain its glory as the giant of the continent.

The NYDP group maintained that “Tinubu has epitomized consistency and stability in terms of political philosophy stressing that his days right from the Alliance for Democracy to the Action Congress of Nigeria and the formation of the All Progressive congress APC Speaks volume.

Illuminating the notable achievements of Tinubu, the Ijebu Ode born declared that leadership was Tinubu’s greatest strength as he toes the path of exemplary administration through his many leadership adding that Of course, even the bible pointed out that when men of vision lead, the people rejoice.

Going memory lane, Otunba Tajudeen Oke, explained that Lagos is what it is today because of the instrumentality of a Vison-driven leader in the person of Tinubu. He explained that “far back as 1999, when what we have in Lagos today were only dreams in the minds of visionaries, Tinubu took over like that proverbial octopus with all its hands in all the jars, weaving Lagos state from pit to the palace it is today”

“Let’s talk about the gory sight of Lagos which was occasioned by pollution from different sectors of Lagos state at that time. Tinubu rose to the tide by combating the imminent fear of an epidemic that engulfed the state, being the vision-driven leader he is, Tinubu separated the ministry of the environment from the ministry of physical planning and repositioned it to combat flooding and coordinate waste management and disposal.

“Is it on health, Tinubu revitalized the state through the several health campaign programs he rolled out during his administration as Lagos State governor. I mean he kick-started the free health policy for children below 18 and adults above 65. His administration understood the importance of healthcare delivery to building a healthy society. Let’s not forget that drugs for patients were heavily subsidized. Under the Blindness Prevention Programme, millions of Lagosians were saved from sight problems. The Tinubu lead administration keen on health as free eye surgeries and glasses (Jigi Bola) were distributed to patients for free. And not forgetting that the administration also key into a campaign to reduce the scourge of HIV/AIDS, by establishing and funding the Lagos State AIDS Control and equipping them to intensify its enlightenment programme targeted at youths.

I can go on and on and on talking about the achievements of this great leader, giving you fact and figures. Tinubu was instrumental in all ramification. Tinubu’s administration fired on all cylinders, leaving no stone unturned, down to the housing sector. His administration facilitated access to quality accommodation and succeeded in making the Lekki corridor the fastest growing real estate investment haven.

Under the capable hands of an obviously experienced public servant as Tinubu, Lagos blazed the trail in the independent power project (IPP), which continually supplied 270 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. The project demonstrated the capacity of some states to generate electricity, if the power to legislate on it is on the concurrent list. Tinubu’s electrification project covered over 100 communities.

When you see us driving the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, we are not doing this because of bias, we are driving it because we have, tested and we trust the mandate and vision of Ahmed Bola Tinubu to transform the country. If he can do it in a small capacity as the governor of Lagos, how much more will he not do for our beloved country Nigeria. As the saying goes, the fowl knows the animal that deprived it of its fathers during the rainy season. The people of Lagos can never forget the efforts of Tinubu’s administration in creating the Lagos of our dream today especially when the allocation for Lagos was seized, prompting Tinubu to put on his thinking cap.

Tinubu is all and everything our country needs. We need a true leader and only Tinubu can transform this country from a state of poverty to a state of prosperity.

The Nobel Youth Development for Peace has remained resolute to its mandate of supporting and campaigning for peace across the country through the provision of skills acquisitions, youths empowerment and also the provision of support for widows, orphans and less privileged Nigerians. The Association has over the last 7 years of its inception embarked on some significant activities to promote peace and unity across Nigeria providing humanitarian services with focus on enhancing growths of youths ,contributing to building Nigeria.