The Pan Africa Project has taken the sensitisation of women on voters registration to the South West region of the county urging women across the country to be actively involved in the process that produce those who govern them by exercising their voting rights during elections.

The Head of Mission Pan African Women Project, Dr. (Mrs) Eno Udensi made the call yesterday at a One-day South West Sensitisation Workshop for Women on continuous voters registration in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC at Osogbo, Osun State.

Udensi who noted that women could only exercise their voting rights when they have voters registration card said mere online registration for voters card is not enough adding that they should complete the registration process that would earn them voters cards.

According to her, Osun State was picked for the sensitisation workshop for Southwest because of the governorship election coming up next year saying that though South East and South South of the six geo-political zones of the country have benefited from the workshop others will also have their own soon.

Speaking at the workshop, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun, Olusegun Agbaje who was represented by Mr. Olubunmi Ariyo stressed the importance of registration and collection of voter’s card to electorates.