The chief executive officer of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola has stated that digital transformation is the next phase of growth for NGX considering its laudable achievements in digitisation and digitalisation so far.

This was expressed at the Nigeria Tech/FinTech Conference hosted by Renaissance Capital where Popoola was part of a panel discussion. Popoola reflecting on technology at the Exchange, said, “If you think about the Exchange, our interaction with technology will be around digitalisation and digital transformation. What you will find is that we are extremely digitised and digitalised both internally and the way stakeholders consume our products and services.

“This is evidenced by the fact that there has been no physical trading on the floor of the Exchange for over one year, yet we have experienced zero downtime in trading activities.”

He added that “The next phase is therefore digital transformation where we can ensure that the last-mile delivery of our products and services is digitised and consumed through technology. A priority for us at this time is also to improve the ease of access to investment opportunities for all classes of investors.”

He explained that “Looking at the listing opportunities within the technology ecosystem, it is clear that capital is being formed and it is imperative for NGX to being to facilitate this.

“While a lot of funding in this sector happens at the earlier stages, NGX is undeterred by the fact that listing typically happens at the more mature stages of capital raising.”