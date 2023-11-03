The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has vehemently condemned the recent brutality and violence in the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajero, in Owerri.

A press statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages Department, NHRC, Agharese Arase reveals that the Executive Secretary of Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN while reacting to the reported assault of Ajero said it is a reprehensible act as well as a flagrant violation of his human rights and an affront to the principles of democracy and rule of law.

The renowned Human Rights Advocate reiterated that in a democratic nation like Nigeria, the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression must be respected and upheld no matter how uncomfortable law enforcement agents feel.

He called upon the relevant authorities to swiftly investigate this ugly incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, and ensure that such acts of brutality are neither repeated nor tolerated.

“It is essential that those responsible for this brutality are held accountable for their actions, serving as a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our society.”

While lamenting that it is unethical to use force and violence to arrest unarmed civilians, Ojukwu stressed that this brutal act is against international best practices for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Dr. Ojukwu further called upon law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of democracy and respect for human rights when dealing with unarmed civilians while enforcing law and order.

“Together, we can build a society where every citizen’s rights and freedoms are safeguarded, respected, and tolerated, where acts of violence and intimidation have no place”.