The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has stated that a comprehensive Diaspora Housing Mortgage Scheme will soon be inaugurated.

The NIDCOM boss stated this when she visited the Management and staff of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) in Abuja, a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Abuja, said.

This is coming after both agencies have concluded the final stages of the Diaspora Housing Mortgage Policy.

Dr Dabiri-Erewa, maintained that Nigeria, being the highest Diaspora- remitting country in sub-Saharan Africa with over 19 billion dollars in 2021, according to the World Bank, assisting them own houses of their own, is the least of incentives for Nigerians abroad who tirelessly contribute to Nigeria’s development.

In addition, the NiDCOM boss disclosed that this move will encourage the Nigerians in the Diaspora to do more for the country, thereby creating a win-win situation.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Scheme is aimed at enabling Nigerians in Diaspora to have mortgage accounts, participate in the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme, access loans up to N50 million, and own homes through certified developers all from the comforts of their locations.

Giving further insights, the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, explained that the package is available to any Nigerian (above 18) living in the Diaspora, with evidence of regular flow of income, with contributions made over a minimum period of one year before being eligible to access the mortgage loan.

Also, after contributing for the applicable minimum period, applicants will apply for the mortgage loan through an accredited Primary Mortgage Bank.

Following this, applicants will register with the NHF and contribute $150 (for beneficiaries earning $3,000 and below monthly), or $200 (for beneficiaries earning $3,001 and above, monthly), respectively for a minimum period of a year.

Other features of the package include: 30 per cent down payment, a single-digit interest rate of nine per cent and a payback period of up to 10 years.

Meanwhile, she seized the opportunity to congratulate the new FMBN managing director/chief executive, Mr. Madu Hamman and urged him to sustain the impressive achievements of his predecessors. Mr. Madu Hamman agreed that work has been completed to make the Scheme a reality.

However, he said that the launching of the Scheme would have occurred earlier in the year, attributing the change of leadership at the FMBN, as a factor.

Mr. Hamman gave assurances that the inauguration of the FMBN Diaspora Housing Mortgage Scheme will be actualised in earnest to provide a transparent, seamless platform for Nigerians in Diaspora to invest and own homes in Nigeria.

The NiDCOM/FMBN Committee is given till the end of May to finalise preparatory work for the launch of the Scheme proposed for London, the statement said.