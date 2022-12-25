The Miss Niger Delta Peace and Cultural pageant has announced the screening exercise for the 19th Miss Niger Delta, Ambassador for Peace and Development.

This, it said, was in a bid to further support the development and growth of young females from the Niger Delta and promote socio-economic and human capital development across the region.

According to the organisers, the pageant is aimed at re-awakening the entrepreneurial skills of young females of the region and equipping them with the necessary skill set to be self-sufficient which in turn will propel the growth and development of the Niger Delta.

Speaking about the initiative, director of Media and Communication of Miss Niger Delta Organisation, Karina Israel said: “female youths of the Niger Delta can change not just the region but the world at large and we must deliberately provide them with the necessary mindset and skills set to explore.”

According to Karina Israel, “this is what the Miss Niger Delta organization is about. To ensure that every lady from the region is given an equal opportunity to represent their various states, the forms have been made free of charge but they must be willing to improve and impact their community and the nation at large.”

While highlighting the immediate benefits to the participants, she averred that, “every lady who scales through to the finale which will hold this December is a winner as they will all have cash prizes. In addition to that, there will be entrepreneurship training and mentoring as well as starter packs that will be given to all the ladies who make it through to the screening.

“The winner will be crowned the 19th Miss Niger Delta, Ambassador for Peace and Development and will have a branded official car alongside cash gifts and other interesting prizes. One thing we are certain of is that every Niger Delta young woman who comes through to the main event will go back more equipped and better developed to support herself and affect her community.”

While the form is at no cost and will be distributed to representatives in the 9 Niger Delta states, the screening will be held in Delta state to cater for the Edo, Ondo and Delta states zone. Rivers state will host the screening exercise for Bayelsa, Awka Ibom and Rivers State whereas Imo state will serve as the screening point for Cross River, Abia and Imo states.

Various online and mainstream media platforms have also been engaged to further create awareness of the 19th Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural Pageants.