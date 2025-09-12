Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has extolled the fatherly role played by the Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, at his 22nd year on the throne and 73rd birthday.

Advertisement

In a message by his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor said, “The fatherly role of the 13th Etsu Nupe is not only to the people of Nupe extraction but to the entire state.”

He described him as a selfless, peaceful, kind and passionate leader who always stands by his people, saying that the royal father has been a beacon of hope, unity and peace, especially to his subjects.

The governor said Etsu Nupe’s reign has been marked by wisdom, exemplary leadership and steadfast dedication to cultural preservation and the socio-economic advancement of the Nupe Kingdom, Niger State and Nigeria in general.

Bago maintained that the eminent monarch has continued to strengthen the existing relationship between the state government and the traditional institutions and support his administration’s policies, which have helped to foster harmony and development across the state.

He prayed for more years, greater wisdom and continuous sound health for the Etsu Nupe so that he could better serve humanity.