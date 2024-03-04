Bauchi Emirate Council has conferred the Shaban Bauchi traditional title on Niger State governor, Umar Muhammad Bago.

The emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, disclosed this over the weekend during the turbaning of traditional title holders at his palace.

He said Governor Bago was considered for the traditional title given his selfless service to the nation and humanity.

Reacting, Bago commended the emir for finding him worthy of the traditional title. He lauded the good working relationship between Bauchi and Niger states, calling on leaders from both ends to work assiduously to sustain the ties for the common good of the people. Governor Bago called on traditional title holders to always work to improve the lives of the people.