Niger State government has signed 556km road contracts with 37 construction companies as Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago seeks N1 trillion for roads construction.

The contracts which will spread across the 25 local government areas of the state were sealed at the Government House, Minna.

The commissioner for works, Suleiman Umar, signed on behalf of the state government while representatives of the contracting firms signed for their respective companies.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago speaking at the signing stressed that the execution of the projects became necessary to engender development across the state in line with his urban renewal policy.

He observed that the state is having a huge infrastructural deficit hence, and that his administration is poised to construct 2,000 kilometres of roads in the next four years adding that about a trillion naira funding has been secured to cater for infrastructural development in the state.

The governor explained that the award of the contracts was in collaboration with all the local government chairmen adding that the contractors were carefully selected following their track records.

He however cautioned them to maintain standards in their work and keep to the agreed time frame as any contractor that compromises quality will have his contract terminated.

The governor also reminded them of the need to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the local communities pointing out that the CSR should be done in consultation with the government to avoid duplication of projects.

The lead consultant, Olatunji Ajayi disclosed that 330 firms applied for the contracts and after evaluation of bids, 37 were selected for 37 lots of the project which has 252 roads in total.