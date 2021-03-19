ADVERTISEMENT

Niger State Pilgrims welfare Board is ready to partner with Niger State House of Assembly, to ensure the success of Hajj activities in the state, as the board released 2020 intending pilgrims to Local Government Area pilgrim officers.

The Executive Secretary of the board Alh Umar Makun Lapai, made this known at the State House Of Assembly during the 2021 briefing on the activities of the board. Alh Makun Lapai informed the House that the list of over 1,600 pilgrims who roll-over their 2020 Hajj fare, had been released to the board members for transmission to the Area Pilgrim Officers of the 25 LGA’s.

He, therefore urged all intending pilgrims to contact their respective Area pilgrim Officers for verification and collection of receipt. He also advised that whoever did not see his or her name, should come to the Board for clarification.

In his response, the chairman, House Committee on Religious Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, applauded the proactive nature of the Executive Secretary with a pledge to support the Board’s activities for successful operations.