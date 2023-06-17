Niger Set for 30-year Development Plan

The Niger State government is to come up with a 30-year development plan that will be implemented in phases.

Bologi Ibrahim, the chief press secretary to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in a statement in Minna said the governor disclosed this when he met with the director general of Nigeria Country Office, African Development Bank (AfDB), Lamin Barrow, in his office in Abuja.

The meeting was aimed at establishing partnership between the Niger State government the AfDB to bring about developmental projects such as construction of schools, irrigation schemes and renewable energy among others.

He said Governor Umaru Bago explained that the SDP would help in developing agriculture, pointing out that for a start, government would take advantage of the large expanse of land and provide 100,000 hectares of land for agricultural activities, while efforts would be intensified for the creation of agro-processing zones and renewable energy.

He highlighted the numerous mineral resources the state is endowed with, and that his administration would leverage on that to woo investors to the state.

The governor assured that the state would do its best to ensure investors experience ease of doing business there.