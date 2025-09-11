Niger State government said it was set to increase annual paddy rice output from 1.5 metric tons to 10 million metric tons in agricultural partnership signed between the State and the AfricaRice.

The State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago who received the delegation of AfricaRice at the Government House, Minna on Thursday, said the partnership was aimed at transforming rice production capacity and end importation.

Governor Bago described AfricaRice as an inspiration with which the state has identified its strength in agriculture, particularly rice production, adding that no stone will be left unturned in harnessing the potential.

The governor expressed confidence that with the partnership, the quantity of rice produced in the state would help in cutting down rice importation into the country by about 70%, create employment, increase revenue generation, and improve the socio-economic life of the people.

He assured the AfricaRice delegation of his administration’s determination to make the partnership with the a success

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the delegation was in Minna on a fact-finding visit to assess the preparedness of the State to drive the partnership.

The partnership, which was signed in July, sought to increase Niger State’s annual paddy rice output up till year 2030 and focuses on the development and adoption of climate-smart rice production and processing technologies.

It also targeted innovative agricultural practices fashioned after the state’s agro-ecological conditions in the next five years.

Director General of the AfricaRice Centre, Dr Baboucarr Manneh, described the agricultural investments of Niger State as impressive.