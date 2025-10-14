Nigerbev Limited, producer of the BEST spirits range in Nigeria, has unveiled new packaging for its flagship BEST portfolio.

The unveiling introduced redesigned packaging for all seven variants in the BEST family, BEST Cream, BEST Whisky, BEST London Dry Gin, BEST Vodka, BEST Inferno, BEST Whisky VIP, and BEST Chocolate Vodka.

It also features refreshed labels, caps, and cartons, while the iconic bottle shapes remain unchanged, the updated designs present a bold, modern, and premium visual identity aimed at reigniting consumer pride and enhancing shelf appeal.

Speaking at the event, Dr Obinna Ike, Managing Director of Nigerbev, said the unveiling of the new BEST packaging affirms its commitment to staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations while reinforcing our position as a trusted name in the Nigerian spirits market.

“This unveiling is about our consumers, as well as the start of a redefined approach to engaging the market as a company. We are laying the foundation for stronger connections and broader reach across the market and region.”

Speaking on the brand’s plans for broader African market penetration, David Salmon, Group Managing Director of Westside Distillers and Vintners (the parent company of Nigerbev), said BEST has been a strong and trusted brand in West Africa for many years, with its origins in South Africa.

“What we are presently doing in Nigeria sets the tone for how we intend to show up in new markets. As we expand our footprint beyond Nigeria, our long-term ambition is to scale the BEST brand across West and Central Africa with precision.”

The event also featured panel session which explored the new design, consumer insights, cultural relevance, and the bold vision for the BEST brand, providing guests with context and insight into the implications for the company’s African operations.

Speaking on the timing of the refresh, Akeem Audu, Marketing Manager at Nigerbev Limited, emphasised the brand’s commitment to listening to its audience.

“For over fifteen years, the BEST portfolio carried a look that many Nigerians came to know and trust. But as times change, so do consumer expectations and we believe brands must evolve with them,” Audu stated.