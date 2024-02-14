The executive-vice chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida said that Nigeria’s vibrant youth population and expanding mobile connectivity make it an ideal environment for the financial technology industry (Fintech) to thrive.

Speaking at the launch of a book “Digital Economy and the Prospect of Financial Technology in Nigeria,” authored by Engr. Dipo Fisho in collaboration with Glorious Vision University (GVU) in Ogwa, Maida highlighted the significant potential of Fintech for fostering financial inclusion, economic growth, and social progress in the country.

Represented at the book launch, by Engr. Kunle Olorundare, Maida, praised Fisho’s contributions to the industry, while he described the book as a timely exploration of Nigeria’s evolving digital landscape.

He said the book, which is a collection of insightful essays, articles and reports explores crucial themes at a time when Nigeria strives to harness the full potential of its digital economy.

Head of the Department of Economics at GVU, Dr D. C. Onyejiuwa, lauded Fisho’s remarkable impact on the Fintech community and academia, acknowledging his role in fostering development and knowledge dissemination.

In his remarks, Fisho expressed gratitude to all contributors, while he emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving significant milestones, noting that the book stands as a testament to collective dedication and expertise.

The event was attended by eminent personalities, including high chief Eniola Fayose and Prof. E. S. Asemah, acting vice chancellor of GVU and other dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book serves as a Festschrift for Dipo Fisho, comprises 25 chapters and offers insights and solutions to the challenges facing Fintech in Nigeria.

It underscores the transformative role of Fintech and digital payments in Nigeria’s economy and highlights the government’s support and the industry’s potential for further growth and development.