By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that Nigerians should expect “continuity” of his governance system, saying the nation cannot afford more of the president’s misrule.

The party stated this while welcoming President Buhari from his medical tourism in the United Kingdom.

The PDP also stated that the statement by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that President Buhari has been “re-energised” after his medical trip, was a confirmation that Mr. President had been incapable and lethargic, leading to the inefficiency, disorganisation and general misrule that have bedeviled his administration.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “While Nigerians are at a loss on the import of President Buhari’s declaration upon his return that what they should expect is ‘continuity’, our party wishes to remind Mr. President that he was elected for a last term of four years which will end on May 29, 2023.

“The PDP holds that whatever purpose his frame of mind on “continuity” was made to serve, it must not detach from the finality of his leaving office in on May 29, 2023.

“Moreover, Nigerians vehemently reject any idea of ‘continuity’ that pertains to failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, mindless borrowing and other vices that have characterized the APC administration under the watch of President Buhari.

“This is especially as the comment by the APC had already confirmed that our nation has indeed been on auto-pilot leading to shambolic state of affairs in the nation, escalation of violence and insecurity, wrecking of our national economy, policy inconsistency, entrenchment of corruption and impunity, with no hope in sight.”

The opposition party noted that as much as it recognises the humanity of all, the PDP advises that those at the helm of affairs must be honest enough not to take up assignments that are beyond their capacity.

“Now that Mr. President is ‘re-energized’, his handlers have no further excuses on his failure to lead from the front as he promised, in the fight against terrorists and insurgents, whose activities escalated under his watch.

“Our party therefore expects the “re-energized” President Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief to immediately proceed to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states where terrorists have practically taken over communities on account of the failures of his administration.

“Mr. President should also immediately address the nation on how he intends to pay back the huge foreign loans his administration had collected in the last six years, for which the future of our nation has been mortgaged.

“The ‘re-energised’ President is also expected to forcefully commence the recovery of over N15 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders from government agencies including the NNPC, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC among others.

“Our party insist that Mr. President must henceforth take responsibility and end his excuse of not always being aware of issues in our country,” the party stated.