The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E CUI Jianchun and the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, yesterday met in Abuja.

A statement by the GGM/SA Media to the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Garba Deen Mohammed, said the two top officials agreed on excellent relations that exist between their two countries and expressed the need to deepen this partnership.

Among other issues, they both agreed that the recent revocation of some OMLs held by Addax (a Chinese owned company) was purely a commercial decision and would not have any impact on the excellent relationship between the two countries.

Sylva and Ambassador CUI Jianchun concluded their discussions with the Chinese Ambassador, extending an invitation to the minister to visit China.

Responding, Sylva graciously accepted the invitation and promised to pay a visit to China later in the year.

