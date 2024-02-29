Minister of art, culture and the creative economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has declared that Nigeria is gradually emerging as the hub of creativity and innovation.

Citing several deals, which stakeholders in the industry recently had with international organisations, the minister called for more collaboration and engagement among the sector’s players and policymakers to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s creative economy.

The minister said the Investment in Creative Economy and Digital Enterprises (IDICE) funds would serve as a catalyst for access to the global markets.

She spoke at the opening of the maiden Omniverse Summit held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

While celebrating the remarkable achievements of the creative industry, Musawa stated that Nigerian youths were gearing towards socio-economic transformation across the world.

She stated that the summit will set the ball rolling for more robust partnerships in the creative industry.

“In celebrating the IDICE funds at the first of its kind Omniverse Summit, we also celebrate the remarkable achievements of our creative industry in recent times. Just this week, we witnessed groundbreaking milestones that underscore Nigeria’s unmistakable presence and influence on the global stage.

“From Mavin Records’ historic deal with Universal Music, to Tokyo James’ triumphant showing at Milan Fashion Week, and the premiere of Kugali Media and Disney Studios’ groundbreaking animation, “Iwaju”, Nigeria’s creative prowess knows no bounds. Let us not forget Comic Republic’s landmark deal with Universal Studios, further solidifying our nation’s position as the hub of creativity and innovation.

“It is time we harness the full extent of our influence. The IDICE Fund, coupled with amazing platforms such as the Omniverse Summit that has convened our integrated ecosystem here today, will serve as a catalyst, providing support and access to burgeoning global markets.

“Our creatives, the vanguards of tomorrow’s revolutions in innovation, culture and design, will drive socio-economic transformation across Nigeria and the world.

“The Omniverse summit presents a unique platform to network with industry leaders, gain insights from experts, and contribute to the development of policies and initiatives that will drive African innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship forward”.

The minister pledged support to skills’ development through collaborations with stakeholders, while creating an enabling environment for Nigeria’s teeming youths through capacity building.

“Collaboration and engagement among industry players and policymakers are paramount in unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s creative economy. I urge you to actively engage, foster collaboration, and forge bonds that will not only drive our economy but also reshape the creative landscape of our nation.

“We will invest in nurturing the creative thinking, and leadership abilities of the Nigerian people. Through creative and capacity-building workshops, we will unlock the boundless potential of our youth, inspiring minds to innovate and create”.

Earlier, the convener of the Omniverse and director-general of the National Council For Arts and Culture, NCAC, Mr Obi Asika said the aim of the conversation was to foster collaboration and networking of all sectors including academia.

iDICE is a strategic partnership between the Nigerian government and the World Bank to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth. It is aimed at invigorating Nigeria’s digital and creative sectors by enhancing technological and creative skills among youths, supporting startups and SMEs in the digital and creative industries, and creating an enabling environment for investment and innovation.

The funding banks are African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Agence Francaise De Development and Bank of Industry.

The German consular-general in Lagos, Weet Borner, chairman, Advisory Board of Innovation Support Network, Mr Charles Emembolu, national programme coordinator, IDICE Day Fund, Mr Ife Adebayo, Nigerian creatives and other stakeholders in the sector were among the dignitaries who attended the Omniverse.