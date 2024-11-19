Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership and former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has called on the government to adopt what he termed the “elitism of ability,” drawing examples from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

He noted that Indians are leading the world’s technology companies like Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Adobe, and IBM, and attributed this success to the foundation laid by IITs.

He stated this while delivering the keynote as guest lecturer at the Third Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Lecture, a release by his special assistant (media), Ikechukwu Okafor said.

“The IITs are globally renowned for their meritocratic selection processes that cultivate world-class engineers and innovators. Nigeria must embrace this model to nurture talent, drive development, and secure a prosperous future,” he said.

He also called for the establishment of a ₦100 billion endowment fund to elevate Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) to the ranks of Africa’s leading universities.

Chidoka also urged stakeholders to position COOU as a hub for innovative solutions to pressing challenges such as erosion, insecurity, and sustainable development in Igboland and Nigeria at large.

“Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University should not just bear the name of a great leader but embody his legacy by becoming a centre of excellence and innovation,” Chidoka stated.

“This endowment will guarantee the university’s capacity to foster groundbreaking research, provide scholarships, and sustain world-class infrastructure independent of fluctuating budgets.”

Chidoka lamented the failure of Nigeria’s higher education to achieve the rigour or global integration level of the IITs.

“Although we have numerous universities and an abundance of bright, motivated students, our institutions lack the resources, global partnerships, and strategic focus to become feeder grounds for global companies or prestigious institutions, limiting the broader impact of education on societal transformation,” he said.

Using Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s choice to join the military despite his privileged background as a guiding metaphor, Chidoka argued, “Education is not a ticket to comfort but a foundation for courage and purpose.” He emphasised that education must instil values, civic responsibility, and the drive to address societal challenges.

In her welcome address, the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha, highlighted the university’s commitment to its “Three Vs” program of Values, Viability, and Visibility as the cornerstone of her administration’s vision for COOU.

The memorial lecture was attended by notable dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, representing the Governor; former Minister Labaran Maku, who served as the special guest of honour; and Prof. Greg Nwakoby, former Vice-Chancellor of COOU and chairman of the occasion.

Chidoka concluded with a powerful challenge: “Who, if not us, will build this future? The time to act is now.”