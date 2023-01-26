The federal government of Nigeria has said the Nigeria-Niger Republic rail line will boost trade and other socio-economic interactions between both countries and in the continent.

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, stated this in Abuja at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

The minister signed for Nigeria while the minister of Transportation of the Republic of Niger, Alma Oumarou, signed for his country.

The minister noted that the rail line, which will start from Kano State in Nigeria and end at Maradi in Niger Republic, will facilitate the realization of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfFTA), to which Nigeria and Niger Republic are signatories.

He said, “I am aware that people have blood relationships across borders, so the project will expand the historical and cultural relationship between the people of Nigeria and those of the Niger Republic. The project is also very important in enhancing inter-nation and continental trade.”

Director of press and public relations of the Transportation Ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, further qouted the minister as explaining that a technical committee would be set up within seven days in accordance with Article 3 of the MoU, adding that nomination of members and inauguration of the technical committee would be concluded by the first week of February 2023.

According to him, after their inauguration, the technical committee will take charge of the facilitation and implementation of the project.

Speaking earlier, Oumarou stated that the rail project will promote inter-nation as well as continental trade, strengthen cultural ties between the two countries and create jobs.