The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Suilaman-Ibrahim has reiterated the commitment of the ministry to facilitate police reforms that would enable the Nigerian Police Force to provide effective service to Nigerians in the country.

She stated this in Abuja during a courtesy visit of the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule to the headquarters of the ministry of Police Affairs.

The minister said the president has entrusted them with a critical ministry with a mandate to facilitate a police reform that will engender effective policing in the country.

In her words, “nothing happens until the Nigerian Police Force works effectively. We aligned with Mr. President’s mantra of we are open for business and drive to attract both local and foreign investors. This requires police reforms that would protect the lives and property of everyone in the country. I can assure you of the commitment of the Ministry to ensure reforms of the police in this present administration.”

Hajia Imaan also said that the visit of the governor is symbolic and encouraging for the total commitment to service noting that with the cooperation and support of the stakeholders, the ministry would achieve its mandate.

The head of press of the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem also noted in a statement that the minister of Police Affairs, Senator, Ibrahim Gaidam appreciated the governor for visiting the ministry and assured of the readiness of the ministry to collaborate and give necessary support to issues relating to policing adding that they are presently working with the stakeholders to provide effective police reforms for the country.

Earlier, Governor Sule commended the minister of State for Police Affairs for being a good ambassador of the state in the present administration, noting that they are in the saddle when security challenges have been up and the need for police reforms.

In his words, “everywhere you are, you are a perfect ambassador for Nasarawa State. It does not matter any position you hold; you will make a positive impact and footprint in your environment. I assure you that we in Nasarawa State believe you will excel and we will continue to support you”.