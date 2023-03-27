BUILDMACEX Exhibition said, the Nigeria building and construction industry would achieve Eco-building, a globally accepted building structure that is non-harmful to the environment and resource efficient, with its exhibition.

An eco-building is one which efficiently uses resources, such as water and power, protects the health and wellbeing of building occupants, and reduces the impact of buildings on the environment and the amount of waste and pollution which they create.Speaking at the just concluded eighth edition of BUILDMACEX Exhibition in Lagos, chief executive officer of Atlantic Exhibition, Mr. Ayodeji Olugbade, said, the Nigeria build industry is moving into Eco-building, which is why it tries to follow the trend by organising the expo annually to bring that awareness, especially, with advent of new technologies daily.

He explained that, some building infrastructure could be hazardous to health whereas eco is harmless.

Olugbade pleaded with the government to support exhibitions that can drive different sectors of the economy, as it is obtained by its international counterpart countries, saying, private sector sponsor without government support may not achieve goals.

According to him, “we are trying and that is because we follow the trend, there are new technologies every day and we have to bring that into the industry.

“In the building industry, we are moving to eco and that is what obtains internationally, that is, anything that is not harmful in any way to the human health. With exhibitions like this, we can teach and impact and encourage collaborators and partners that we can do what others are doing.”

He added that, “BUILDMACEX has grown into dynamic and innovative platform that positive changes in the building and construction industry attracted exhibitors and stakeholders over the years and we would continue to expand our reach every year. The exhibition is coming at a time when the building and construction industry in West Africa is undergoing significant changes.

“The demand for new infrastructure in real estate development has never been higher. There are businesses and opportunities for professionals to make their mark in the dynamic and growing industry in Nigeria.

“One of the reasons the cost of building material has gone up is because of the cost of oil in the international market which affect cost of movement of local content, there increasing price.”