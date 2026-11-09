The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has won the 2026 best Global Public Relations Association of the Year Award, making history as the first institute in the world to win back-to-back, the highest international industry award.

President and CEO of Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Prof. Justin Green, who announced this in Abuja, yesterday, at the launch of the Youth Digital Campaign for the forthcoming 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) organised by FCT Chapter Local Organising Committee (LOC), described the milestone by the Institute as a great honour for Nigeria.

“The competition was open for public relations associations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Indian. It is truly a great honour for NIPR to have won this award for a second time running, which shows the calibre, experience and expertise within Nigeria. It is a true credit that couldn’t have come at a better time”, he stated.

Global Alliance stated further stated that the recognition followed a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an international panel of distinguished judges, stating that the 2026 edition attracted 92 entries from different countries worldwide, reflecting the global reach of the Awards.

Speaking on the award, President of the NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said that Nigeria has the capacity to lead the world in various areas of human endeavour, emphasising the need for our leaders to maximise in-country potentials to reposition the nation’s global reputation.

“As an Institute charged with the responsibility of regulating the practice of public relations and man the reputation gates of the nation, we understand the value of reputation and we are deliberate in telling the Nigerian story of excellence before the global community. I am proud to say that no country on earth is close to matching our Institute’s bold initiatives, innovations and developmental projects”, NIPR boss said.

The NIPR President reiterated that Nigeria’s hosting of the forthcoming World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) scheduled to hold from 15th – 22nd November, 2026, will set another global standard that will take decades to beat, saying that the WPRF is a national reputation project that will redefine how the world sees the country.