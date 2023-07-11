Nigeria Wins U-21 Women’s Volleyball Championship

Nigeria has won the 2023 African U-21 Nations Women’s Volleyball Championship Zone 3 in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 3:0 (25-10 25-15 25-10) in the finals on Sunday night to clinch the title.

The girls had earlier eased past local rivals, Ghana in their first match of the tournament with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8) win.

They continued their winning run in their second match against hosts Niger, winning 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-4).

The team also swept aside Benin Republic with a dominant display in their third match, claiming a 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-9) win to secure a rematch against Ghana in the final.

Speaking after the match, Coach Rakiya Mohammed thanked God for the victory.