The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has disclosed that various automotive companies in Nigeria are already producing/assembling world-class vehicles for exportation to other African countries.

Aliyu made the disclosure while speaking at a panel discussion, moderated by CNN’s Eleni Giokos, at the just-concluded Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa.

The IATF is a multinational trade fair and conference aimed at bringing Africa’s over 55 countries together to showcase their relevant products and services that would be marketed across the continent.

The NADDC director-general reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to Electric Vehicles and general increase in local vehicle production for both the nation itself and exports to other African countries.

According to him, this development would translate to more job creation here at home.

Recall that during the recently concluded COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr Aliyu had told the world that Nigeria was advancing towards actualizing the manufacturing of electric and gas-powered vehicles.

According to Aliyu, the recent assembly of Electric Vehicles by the Hyundai Kona EV and the assembly of AutoGas powered OMAA CNG Minibus by a division of KOJO Motors are all testimonies to the effort the country is making in that direction.

He stressed that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind as nations around the world advance technologically.

He said: “Nigeria has committed to get to net zero by 2060, I believe that is sufficient time for us to really develop the necessary alternative solutions for transportation.”

While noting that there are some challenges in the sector, Mr Aliyu stressed that the target is very achievable.

“Yes, we have challenges, but we will not allow ourselves to be defined by those challenges, we will only be defined by our dreams and aspirations, we must be defined by what we can achieve.

“I think the target is very achievable, God willing, because that gives us sufficient time to really achieve it, and like I said we have already started. It is not like Nigeria is waiting until 2050 or 2055 to start, we have already started,” the NADDC boss stated.