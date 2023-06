Legendary Nigerian boxer Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu, on Wednesday, 28 June passed away in a Lagos hospital aged 64 after battling illness for weeks.

His daughter Emily and Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Remi Aboderin confirmed his demise.

Speaking on the death of her father, Emily told Brila FM: “He was sick, he had diabetes and that was what led to the stroke.

“He’s no longer in the hospital, he has been taken to the morgue already. We’re