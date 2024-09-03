Nigerian televangelist, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Tuesday, held a closed-door discussion with the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Wonie Bio, at the State House in Freetown.

The dialogue centered on advancing technological innovation across Africa, aimed at improving the continent’s development.

Apostle Suleman, who has made a name for himself not just in religious circles but also in socio-economic advocacy, was warmly welcomed by the Sierra Leonean President, a release by Suleman’s Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) said.

Their discussion reportedly delved into how technology can be harnessed to drive progress in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and economic development across Africa.

With the increasing acknowledgment of technology as a crucial driver for Africa’s growth, Apostle Suleman’s vocal support for the adoption of technology is seen as a potentially transformative influence on the continent.

The meeting also reflected the blending of faith and leadership, as both figures discussed how to utilise innovation for the betterment of their nations and the broader African community.

While specific details of their discussions remained under wraps, there is mounting anticipation about the potential collaborations and initiatives that might emerge from the strategic dialogue.