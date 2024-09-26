Henley & Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship planning, is gearing up for its West Africa Roadshow, which will take place in major cities in the region.

The roadshow is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to present investment migration opportunities to wealthy individuals and business owners across the region.

A senior consultant at Henley & Partners, Okebalama Chidinma, at a virtual press conference, shared valuable insights into the growing significance of global mobility and investment migration, particularly in West Africa. Chidinma emphasised the strategic benefits of acquiring a second passport, explaining that it provides access to international opportunities and business networks.

She stated, “With over 40 investment migration programs globally, Henley and Partners is focusing on those best suited for the Nigerian market, such as the Portugal Golden Visa Program, the Spain Program, the UK Program, the Canada Program and the Caribbean Program.”

The managing director of private clients,

Troy Hanley, touched on the broader global landscape, noting the increasing wealth concentration in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Greece, while countries such as Nigeria were witnessing a significant loss of millionaires.

Troy explained that while the number of millionaires was rising in several nations, Nigeria was unfortunately losing high-net-worth individuals due to economic factors.

Statistics indicate that Nigeria may lose over 300 millionaires in the near future, a concerning trend for the country.

He further underscored how Henley & Partners is well-positioned to assist clients with mitigating economic uncertainties through their investment migration services.

Key sponsors of the roadshow are Hotel 101 Madrid, pioneering the affordable hospitality investment model in Europe; Range Developments, leading ultra-luxury hotel projects tied to citizenship programs in the Caribbean; Mercan Group, a global leader in immigration and real estate investments in Portugal; Golden Gate Global, experts in M&A advisory services; in the U.S.A, Bridge Partners, driving the growth of mid-sized businesses; and Startup Visa, enabling entrepreneurs to gain residency through innovative business ventures in Canada.