In a stunning turnaround, FC Krasnodar claimed the 2024–25 Russian Premier League title on Saturday with Nigerian forward, Moses Cobnan, playing a key role in their historic triumph.

This marks the first league title in the club’s 17-year history.

Krasnodar entered the final day of the season with 64 points, holding a narrow one-point lead over closest rivals Zenit Saint Petersburg.

To secure the championship, Krasnodar needed a win against visiting Dinamo Moscow, and they delivered, cruising to a 3-0 victory.

Cobnan came off the bench in the 78th minute, making his 25th league appearance of the season, during which he recorded four goals and one assist.

Zenit also finished their campaign with a 3-0 home win over Akhmat Grozny, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Krasnodar.

Another Nigerian in the squad, Olakunle Olusegun, who featured 19 times this season and scored twice, was an unused substitute in the decisive fixture.

Since joining Krasnodar in January 2023, Cobnan has been a vital presence. His key goals including a late winner against Rostov and an early strike against FC Dynamo Makhachkala—underscored his impact throughout the season.

The 22-year-old’s standout performances earned him a contract extension through June 2028.

Cobnan’s contributions were central to this historic success, solidifying his status as a key figure in the club’s ascent to the top of Russian football.

