Somtochukwu Okwuoha, a Master’s student at Dundee University in Scotland, faces a 40-month prison sentence and subsequent deportation after making disturbing threats against the university and city.

Okwuoha’s fabricated claims of terrorist affiliations and violent plans caused significant distress and concern.

Following a thorough investigation and legal proceedings, the court reached its verdict, holding Okwuoha accountable for his harmful words and intent.

Sheriff William Wood stressed the potential danger posed by Okwuoha’s actions, stating, “Your presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good.”

Witnesses recounted Okwuoha’s disturbing behaviour, highlighting emails containing detailed threats of violence and mass harm. The university swiftly addressed the situation, prioritising the safety of staff and students.

The trial revealed that Okwuoha’s behaviour stemmed from a personal rejection from another student. His response to this rejection was unacceptable and ultimately harmful, causing fear and anxiety within the university community.

The trial heard that Okwuoha came to the UK in 2021 and formed a friendship with a fellow student, who rebuffed his advances.

Sheriff Wood said: “You were abusive towards her and tried to have her removed from her university course.

“The university decided to suspend you from your course and you turned your attention towards staff.

“You threatened mass murder, and terrorism, said you would plant bombs and use biological weapons.”

Keith Mackle, 58, now a retired director of student services, told Perth Sheriff Court he became aware of “serious concerns” in the autumn of 2021.

He said staff members received emails making terrorist threats.

One said: “Expect a massive bomb explosion at the University of Dundee. I have contacted Isis terrorists to plant bombs on campus.

“I can assure you staff and students will die in great numbers. 9/11 will be a joke compared to what will happen.

“Blood will spill and flesh will be scattered.”

Accommodation officer Shane Taylor told the court Okwuoha accused him of being racist and said he planned to wipe out Scottish people as revenge.

Okwuoha, a prisoner at Perth, was found guilty of threatening to murder staff at the university and committing terrorist crimes between December 2021 and June 2022.

He was found guilty of threatening to commit mass murder, using biological weapons, revealing staff details to international authorities, and claiming to have planted bombs.

He was also found guilty of threatening to behead police officers and detonate bombs he had planted at Dundee University.