Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, has once again become the talk of the town after his powerful revival in Tamale, Ghana.

Nigerians across social media platforms have been reacting with excitement, pride, and awe following reports of his grand entry into the country, where he was given a rousing welcome.

The cleric was decorated with a chieftaincy title by traditional leaders in Tamale and also met with a government Minister — a moment many Nigerians described as “a testament to the global respect Prophet Jeremiah carries.”

Reactions online poured in as testimonies of mind-blowing miracles spread. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the sick were healed, the lame walked, and the blind received their sight. Many Nigerians expressed joy, calling the revival “another proof that God is still using His servant mightily beyond the borders of Nigeria.”

The Igbo community in Ghana also turned out in large numbers to welcome Prophet Fufeyin, further solidifying his influence across Africa.

One Nigerian on social media wrote: “See how Ghana honoured our own Prophet Jeremiah — truly a global prophet of our time.” Another added: “The miracles in Tamale are shaking the internet; this is the hand of God at work.”

For many Nigerians, the Prophet’s visit was not just a blessing to Ghana but also a source of national pride, showcasing how God is using Nigerian clerics to impact the world.