Despite the harsh macro-economic situation of Nigeria, some indigenous organisations are weathering the storm to manufacture brands and products that can compete favorably and position the global market.

Lubcon Limited, whose premium brand ‘Super Resurs’ international oil has emerged West Africa’s Best Lubricant Automotive Oil 2023.

Super Resurs 20W-50 was presented in Lagos, at the 12th West African Brands Excellence Awards, organised by the African Brands Congress, publishers of The Brands Digest.

The awards presentation was attended by other winners in different sectors of the Nigerian and West African economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving the Super Resurs Best Brand Award, managing director of Lubcon Oil Limited, Mr Taiye Williams, thanked the organisers of the award, and congratulated other winners at the epoch making event.

He was accompanied by the company’s technical consultant Engr Kayode Sote; Lubcon’s major dealer and CEO of MANNABIS NIGERIA LIMITED, Alhaji Azeez Taiwo’ GM, Brands Marketing Mr. Kunle Farinde among others.

Willaims explained that, his Ilorin, Kwara State based company, Lubcon Oil Limited, has been deliberate about the quality of products coming out of their high tech plants in Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia where they produce for the needs of the entire African market.

He said, Super Resurs 20W-5 is one of the many products from their stable. He maintained that his company is the first to adopt Nano Technology for the production of automotive lubricant oil in Nigeria. The NANO technology based brands from Lubcon are Lubcon’s Nano Adrenalin and Lubcon’s Super Resurs.

“The other products you can find here in West Africa are ordinary synthetic imported motor oils from foreign companies, they are not closed in any ramification to our Super Resurs because we have gone steps further to adapt global best practice in automotive oil production by adopting 3-D Nanotechnology,” he added.