Samsung has partnered Nigerian telecom operators and retailers to debut the new Galaxy A14 with the latest innovation and technology that has become synonymous with Galaxy smartphones.

This new device offers smartphone users opportunity of paying installmentally with Samsung Flex Pay for as low as N7000 monthly over 3-12 months period.

A statement by Samsung Nigeria yesterday stated that starting this month, the Galaxy A14 will be widely available in carriers and retailers, in either 64GB or 128GB storage options at a recommended retail price.

The latest Galaxy A series comes with a large screen, an awesome camera and all the essentials you need to stay connected. It looks and feels awesome as it delivers a truly special performance from its connectivity and design to give its users an overall amazing mobile experience at a great value.

The Galaxy A14 features the tried and tested Galaxy signature design identity with a refined and polished camera deck.

The flat, linear camera housing seamlessly blends into the uni-body frame to complete the visually appealing silhouette.

tern back cover, the phone comes in beautiful colours that include light green, black and silver1.

The Galaxy A14 boasts an enhanced, wider and sharper display with a 6.6” FHD+ large display2, high resolution for immersive viewing. This is an improvement on the Galaxy A13 that it replaces, which had a 6.5” HD+ display.

The company further stated tgat each picture is captured with all its incredible details by the awesome triple-lens camera supported by the upgraded selfie camera3. The 50MP main camera ensures that every detail comes alive in high resolution and you can snap the best of yourself with the 13MP selfie camera.

It stated that Nigerian phone users will get a wider perspective and amazing details using the 2MP Ultra Wide Camera or capture the tiniest details, up-close and crisp with the 2MP Macro Camera.

According to Samsubg, the new device offers users more room to store with 4GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB storage. They can run more apps and save more of their favourite things with the Galaxy A14’s large and expandable virtual memory and storage, save more photos, videos, music and documents, and get up to 1TB of extra storage by simply sliding in a microSD card.

Also, the Galaxy A14’s battery works tirelessly with its 5000mAh capacity longer-lasting battery.

With the device, users can shoot high-quality videos of the fun times or take clear detailed pictures of selves, friends or family, enjoy music playlists, stream favourite movies or shows, the Galaxy A14 lets them focus on doing just that and worry less about running out of battery power, which runs strong for two days on a single charge.

The highly secured smartphone ensured your privacy is protected with the updates to the operating system and security features. Samsung provides 2 OS updates and Security Maintenance Release to maximise your experience with the latest features and the highest level of security.

Moreover, it stated that the Galaxy A14 was developed with environmentally friendly materials including recycled plastic, which was used for the device’s various components. Furthermore, its accessories were made with bio-based TPU.

A minimalist approach was applied to the product packaging, which was made using recycled paper to also reduce CO2 emission during delivery.