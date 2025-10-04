An Abuja-based humanitarian, Mr Collins Onyeaji, has called on Nigerians to join hands with the government across the country towards reducing illiteracy at the grassroots.

Onyeaji said by partnering with the government, Nigerians can assist to lower the wave of insecurity, equip younger ones with necessary skills and empower future generations for human capital development which in turn will aid national development.

He stated this on Friday at the Central County School and Community Primary School, Amaodumu Omuma in Oru East local government area of Imo State where over 200 packs of back-to-school materials and learning resources were distributed to pupils.

The team also visited Migrant Farmers’ Children Primary School, Ozuh Omuma in Oru East LGA, where over 150 packs of learning materials were distributed to the pupils.

“There is no doubt that parents are presently feeling the heat due to the economic situation of the country. We cannot leave the students alone to their plights nor leave the parents only to bear the burden of the escalating economy pain, and the duty of educating the children alone cannot be abandoned to the government.

“Realistically, we have reached a phase in Nigeria where everyone must join hands with the government and support ourselves in the best interest of our nation’s development to attain future human capital for required development through quality education.

“This is why this token of our commitment is important to ensure that the children are not left outside of the classrooms, but motivated to learn and relieve the burden on the parents, no matter how little.

“I call on everyone to join this campaign. It can never be too much. Our token of love to them will matter at this phase of their personal development. Let Nigerians play their roles,” he said.

Onyeaji said the initiative under the “Renovate and Equip Project” was conceived to cover 10,000 pupils in 586 primary schools across 95 local government areas of the five South-East states.

Educational items distributed to the pupils include school bags, exercise books, and other essential learning materials.

The head teacher of Community Primary School, Amaodumu Omuma, Mrs. Ojini Racheal, commended Onyeaji for the intervention, describing it as the first of its kind this academic session.

She pledged continued partnership with the initiator and prayed for God’s blessings for lifting the burden off the parents and putting smiles on the pupils’ faces.

For her part, the head teacher of Central County School, Mrs. Ugoala Happiness, commended the philanthropic gesture in relieving parents of the financial burden associated with new academic session.

Onyeaji explained that the “Renovate and Equip Schools” initiative was targeted at renovating and equipping dilapidated structures in public primary schools across South-East states.

He assured that the project will ensure that pupils learn in a conducive environment with the right academic materials.