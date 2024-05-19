Nigerians across the 36 states have given their assessment of the ministers appointed into office by President Bola Tinubu as he marks his first year in office.

The assessments reflect how citizens view the performance of the ministers, and indirectly, the impact that Tinubu has had on their lives socially and politically in terms of administration.

LEADERSHIP Sunday spoke with party officials in a number of states about the ministers representing them to determine their political relevance to both the president and the state, and also whether the ministers get along with their state governors.

Citizens also weighed in on the impact they believe ministers representing their states have had on the states and the country, and whether they are deserving of their appointments.

Some ministers who got favourable assessment from either party officials in their states or by citizens include Dr Tunji Alausa, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Abubakar Badaru, and in the case of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Nasarawa residents want Tinubu to give her a bigger portfolio.

Those with unfavourable assessments with their own state indigenes and political operatives include Wale Edun, Bosun Tijani, Abubakar Momoh, Abubakar Kyari and Bosun Tijani.

The north west region, however appears to be where party officials and citizens are most dissatisfied with the ministers representing them with a number of people expressing indifference to the removal of ministers from office.

Some are lamenting the inability of Barrister Bello Goronyo, the minister of state for Water Resources, to utilise Goronyo Dam to the maximum and bring an end to perennial flooding, synonymous to their area and beyond every raining season.

In Kano, many residents are of the view that the minister of state for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo and minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory have had no impact on the lives.

A New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) stalwart in Kano acknowledged a working relationship between Gwarzo and the state government, saying “they may be meeting in Abuja, to discuss especially concerning how the state government can allocate land for mass housing development projects in the state.

Garba kirikasamma, a civil society activist, believes the defense minister, Abubakar Badru deserves to be retained as he has been doing a good job in supporting Tinubu’s government to overcome the lingering security challenges militating the country.

According to Sadiq Musa, who is a resident of Katsina,”Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of Housing and Urban Development regularly visits the state and whenever he comes, people must have felt his impact.

“But for Hannatu Musawa, I don’t know much about her, because she hardly visits the state much less of meeting with the people to assist.”

While speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the public relations officer of APC, Isah Assalafi said the appointment Abubakar Atiku Bagudu immediate past governor of the state who was appointed minister of Budget and Economic Planning and Tanko Sununu, as minister of state education was in the interest of APC and good people of their constituencies Gwandu and Yauri.

Kaduna residents and politicians expressed mixed feelings over the performances of the minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

A resident, Sani Musa, who resides in Kakuri said, “I don’t know who the minister from Kaduna state is. Someone I don’t even know his name; how can I assess him?”

In Ondo State, two ministers come from the state. They are minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and Olawande Ayo Wisdom, the minister of state for Youth Development.

The two ministers have been described by the party and the people of the state as true representatives of the state in the cabinet of the President Bola Tinubu.

Both the party, represented by its spokesman, Alex Kalejaye and the people of the state are happy with the performance of the ministers in their various ministries.

Minister of Power, Abdulwaheed Adelabu’s appointment as minister was met with stiff opposition by members of the APC in Oyo, who believed that they have been robbed of their position in the new government.

Though, efforts were made by leadership of the party to ensure his acceptance, nothing has changed about how party officials feel.

The only minister from Osun State in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu’s administration is Adegboyega Oyetola who is the pioneer minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Oyetola, being the immediate past governor of Osun State remains relevant even as he maintained the leadership role of the opposition, APC in the state.

Dr Tunji Alausa minister of state for Health and Social Welfare is a-certified Nephrologist and the founding partner of both Kidney Care Center in the United States.

Lagosians who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday in separate interviews described his appointment as a round peg in a round hole.

A public Affairs analyst and journalist, Oluwole Farotimi said the minister has done well and should be allowed to retain his position in the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Another Lagos resident, Thomas Akinsanmi, said for spearheading reforms in the health sector Dr. Tunji Alausa should be retained to turn around the sector.

Residents of Ogun State have continued to lament what they described as ineptitude and non-visibility of the ministers serving under the Tinubu.

Except the minister of state for Environment, Dr Isiaq Kunle Salako, who has visited the state twice to assess the level of havocs wreaked by the year 2023 flooding on the state, the two others have allegedly deserted the state, not to talk of having any impact on residents of the state anywhere.

On the other hand, however, the duo of the minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and the minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani have completely distanced themselves from the state.

Speaking on the glaring disappearances and disconnection of Edun and Tijani from their constituents, state chairman of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and pro-democracy groups, Bankole Solomon said the duo have no business being part of the cabinet because of the incompetency they have so far exhibited since their assumption if office.

Dele Alake is the minister of Solid Minerals from Ekiti State.

A member of APC in Ekiti State, Oladele Ojo while speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday on the political relevance of the minister described Alake as a great asset to the president and his state.

An indigene of the state, Ayoola Ajayi said, “We have not seen him in Ekiti over the years before he was appointed minister due to his closeness to the president. As far as I am concerned, he has not done anything serious to impact Ekiti since he assumed office as minister, though I have been reading and hearing about him doing one thing or the other in Abuja and other states of the federation.

“On whether he should be retained as minister, that should be decided by president Tinubu. But all I know we have good hands in Ekiti state who can do well and do better.”

The minister of sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, has been commended for in Cross River State because he hosted a sports festival at the Cross River State Peoples’ Club Calabar, where opportunity was being provided for sports lovers to rub minds on sporting issues and development.

For Ekperikpe Ekpo, the minister of Petroleum (Gas Resources), the chairman of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Amos Etuk, says he plays friendly politics.

The minister, according to Bassey Udom, a community leader in Ibeno LGA, had since his appointment, influenced jobs and appointments, as well as attracted projects to the youths of the State including facilitating the 20,000 Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant currently ongoing at Atabrikang Aquaha community in Ibeno LGA.

Jonathan Nisayaba Aibuedefe, a leader of the APC said Edo State is at loss with the appointment of Engr Abubakar Momoh, the minister of Niger Delta.

He said, “Administratively, the minister is notorious in Edo South Senatorial District for attracting five capital projects from FEC to Edo State, and he domiciled the whole projects to his none oil and gas producing senatorial district of Edo North.

Immediate-past Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In terms of performance as minister, not a few residents of the state have praised him for upgrading the status of Abuja, the FCT.

A resident of Port Harcourt, Olalekan Ige, said so far, the FCT minister has performed to the best of his ability.

Ige, however said the decision to retain him as a minister or not remains the prerogative of President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him.

Commenting on the assessment of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri as minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), a public affairs analyst, Mac Akeh said, “We need to see something substantial that he recorded. At this instance, there is not even anything to talk about not to take about substantial. I am part of those Bayelsans who are not pleased with him being minister representing us.”

On the contrary, the senior special assistant on Media to the Bayelsa State governor, Osaro Okhomina, said that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, is a strategic link between Bayelsa and the Federal levels.

Festus Keyamo, (SAN), the minister of Aviation is from Delta central senatorial district.

On whether he should be retained as a minister, Deltans have said that if it will cost the state such slot, he could be retained but would have preferred a grassroot politician or technocrat who is close to the people at home and ready to make the people get dividends of democracy.

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, a citizen of Borno State, has been described as an asset to President Tinubu since he is one of the top loyalists of Vice President Kashim Shettima from the state.

Speaking on the issue, a senior citizen of the state who craved anonymity, said the minister is only an asset to few people, adding that Sen. Kyari has no political value to the grassroot politicians in Borno state.

The senior citizen further said that when Sen. Kyari was at the senate, people of his constituency could not get access to him except through the state party chairman of the APC, who then, liaises between him and his constituents from Mobbar local government area of Borno state.

“As a matter of fact, replacing him with another vibrant and grassroot politician from the state will be a better option for the people, ” he said.

In Gombe State, the minister representing the state in the federal executive council is Sa’idu Alkali who supervises the Ministry of Transportation.

According to a stalwart of the APC in the state Abdullahi Auwal, the minister of transportation is politically relevant because he carries the party stakeholders along since becoming minister.

Adamawa chapter of the APC has commended the minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman for his outstanding performance in transforming education sector in Nigeria

Mohammed Abdullahi, publicity secretary of the party told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the minister played a vital role in resolving lingering crisis over its decision to exempt tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment platform and Academic Staff Union of University lecturers.

Residents of Bauchi metropolis expressed confidence on the performance of minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Pate and the minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

Speaking to our correspondent, a resident, Musa Usman said the health minister is doing great to reposition the health sector through various unilaterally.

In Niger State, there are two ministers; minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi and minister of state for Agriculture, Dr Sabi Abdullahi Aliyu.

An APC supporter who preferred anonymity told LEADERSHIP Sunday that both Governor Umar Bago and Idris have maintained their support base, observing that “Bago is more into the youths in the party while the information minister is more into the older members of the party.”

Another APC member Mohammed Isah told LEADERSHIP Sunday that both men are very influential in the party and their unity automatically translate to strength for the party in any election.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is the minister representing Nasarawa State. She is the first female minister of State, Police Affairs.

A cross-section of people who spoke to our correspondent believe her impact as minister is not really being felt in the state.

Abubakar Muluku, a teacher with one of the government-owned secondary schools in the state, said probably because of the kind of portfolio the minister holds she has not been able to influence projects to the state.

There are two ministers from Kwara State, the minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and the minister of Youth Development, Dr Jemilah Bio- Ibrahim.

On impact, analysts said Fagbemi has continued to impact the people of Kwara south senatorial district where he hails from positively.

Investigation shows that even prior to his appointment, Fagbemi, has engaged in philanthropy and acts of giving on condition that beneficiaries should not reveal his identity to anyone.

The youthful minister of Youths who served as senior special assistant on SDGs to Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq between 2019 and 2023 enjoys cordial relationship with the governor.

A stalwart of the APC, Rukayyat Ibrahim paid glowing tributes to Dr Jemilah Bio-Ibrahim for remaining a source of inspiration to women, especially the youths.

In Benue State, some of the people who spoke to our correspondent lamented that the visibility of the minister of Water Resources, Joseph Utsev is not felt as expected.

In an interview with a civil servant in Makurdi, Mary Inalegwu, she lamented that despite the availability of River Benue in the State capital, residents cannot afford potable water.

However, some farmers in the suburb of Makurdi who spoke with our correspondent commended the minister who upon assumption of office took a familiarisation tour of the 12 River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) across the country including the one in Benue State.

Mixed-feelings towards the appointment of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the minister for Women Affairs and Social Development as representative of Anambra state in the federal government of Bola Tinubu.

The publicity secretary of the APC in the state, Mr. Okelo Madukife has scored Mrs Kenned -Ohanenye as one who has been doing well both for the presidency and the state since her appointment as minister about nine months ago.

Dr Doris Uzoka Anite is the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. She represents Imo State in president Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday in respect of the political relevance of the minister, Uche Onwuchekwa stressed that Dr Uzoka Anite has contributed immensely in galvanising the people of the state and creating the enabling environment for them to ventilate and contribute positively for the development of the state.

In Enugu, there is only one minister, Uche Nnaji, the minister of Science and Technology.

Some of the stakeholders from the APC who spoke with our correspondent described Nnaji as a good man that deserves another chance.

Mr Darlington Igbokwe, a stalwart of the APC in Enugu stated that since Nnaji assumed office as, there have been many innovations in the ministry.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Sunday, indicated that the minister of state for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has since her coming to the political space been very relevant in her Umunneochi local government and Abia State.

Even in the face of the turbulent relationship existing between the federal government and the organised labour, respondents are of the opinion that she has done her best and should be retained

Residents of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital at the weekend expressed mixed feelings on the ministerial relevance, impact of the minister for Works, Senator David Umahi and his current relationship with the State governor, Francis Nwifuru.

A political analyst and human right activist, Comrade Chijoke Eze said that since assumption of office as the minister for Works under President Tinubu’s administration, Senator David Umahi has proven himself as a great asset to the president and the state.