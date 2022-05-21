After serving nearly two terms in office as the Accountant-General of the Federation during the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Ahmed Idris will be remembered as the chief accounting officer who stole a humongous amount of money that left people’s mouths agape.

Idris was first appointed on June 25th 2015 and reappointed on the day in 2019 after the expiration of the first four years.

Under his watch, the Nigerian Public Finance Management witnessed a number of reform initiatives such as the Treasury Single Account, (TSA), the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which has saved the nation billions of naira as well as cut down on ghost workers syndrome; the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) which saw Nigeria transiting from Cash Basis reporting to Accrual Basis; the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) a centralized platform for Government Budgeting and Expenditure; and the Assets Tracking Management Project (ATMP).

His arrest on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions (EFCC) “in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion” marks a nosedive for the country’s war against corruption.

The EFCC said its intelligence showed that he “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates. The funds were laundered through real estate investments.”

Some Nigerians who spoke on the matter had worries as to how the system could enable such grand corruption and whether the case will not just disappear from the headlines in the coming days without any sanctions on the corruption official.

“If you make 28.3M a year, it would take you 40 years to make 1 billion. The Accountant General stole 80 billion in 4 years, at 28.3M/year it would take you 3,200 years to accumulate that much money. Now you get the picture of what ONE MAN stole,” Nonsense Nnamani said.

On her part, Blessing Babalola said “I once did the maths, if someone spends 1 million naira monthly in Nigeria, it will take 83 years to exhaust 1 billion naira. Yet someone felt the need to steal 80 billion.”

Wondering how the financial system enabled the movement of such sum, Imoh Umoren said “Folks are able to move 80 billion but my bank needs ashes from my Mum’s grave and my father’s left testicles to prove that I own the 20 million I’ve been paid for work.”

Other experts in the development sector are also worried by the development as it has become a general consensus that the best way to fight corruption is to prevent corruption. The question many people are seeking answers to is how the accountant-general could wreck-in such funds without any trace until now after nearly seven years in office.

“In a country where effective case prosecution is hampered by delays within the criminal justice system is experience has shown that it is better to block the holes (the systems that bring about corruption) than to kill the rats,” Eze Onyekpere, Co-chair of the Fiscal Transparency Working Group in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Nigeria.

Again, delaying tactics are employed by defence counsel in courts through extensive use of appeals. From EFCC/ICPC data on 20 ‘high profile cases’ that had dates of first filing between 2007 -2018, securing a conviction takes between 1-12 years; from this group there have been six acquittals (taking an average of 6.3 years to process); with six cases still on-going.

And in a case the President decides to exercise his prerogative of mercy powers, a corruption conviction that cost years and huge state resources could be upturned at will.

Further, prosecutors can face delays in obtaining restraint orders from the courts resulting in asset dissipation. Instances abound where recovered assets have either been stolen again by another party or allowed to depreciate or rot away completely. The EFCC had once used 500, 000 weekly to feed two dogs recovered from a corrupt state official, the argument being that if they stop, the dogs will die before court will have made a final forfeiture order.

Adekunle Lukman Adefolahan, an independent consultant on NGO Management and Anti-Corruption Expert said that there is no way the accountant-general would have succeeded in this heinous crime without the collaboration of banks and other financial institutions like the NFIU.

The Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act requires banks to report all single transactions worth more than 5 million entered into by individuals and those involving corporates worth more than 10 million to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

“It is a dent to that office. The NFIU knows and sees nearly all cash movements in Nigeria from their dashboard. They can only claim to look away,” Lukman said.

The NFIU is the Nigerian arm of the global Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) known as the Egmont Group.

The Egmont Group is a body of 159 FIUs which provides a platform for the secure exchange of expertise and financial intelligence to combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (ML/TF).

Like other FIUs in the Egmont Group, it is the responsibility of the NFIU to develop standards and procedures for the receipt, analysis and dissemination of financial intelligence to law enforcement agencies.

The unit is also required to perform onsite and off-site examination of financial institutions, enhance compliance with the legal and regulatory regimes on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Nigeria as well as respond to the global trends by collaborating with other FIUs worldwide.

Back in 2016 after the London Anti-Corruption Summit, Nigeria declared it would undertake twelve actions to combat corruption, four of which related to money laundering. In detail, Nigeria pledged to: introduce a public central register of company beneficial ownership information; deploy publicprivate information sharing partnerships to bring together governments, law enforcement, regulators and the financial sector to detect, prevent and disrupt money laundering linked to corruption; and to strengthen asset recovery legislation, including through nonconviction based confiscation powers and the introduction of unexplained wealth orders. In furtherance of these objectives, Nigeria implemented two main strategies: the Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism National Strategy 2018 – 2020 and the National Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2017-20.

A 2020 project report by Global Integrity Anti-Corruption Evidence (ACE) Programme titled “Tracking Beneficial Ownership and the Proceeds of Corruption: Evidence from Nigeria” observed the absence of collaboration and coordination, and information sharing between various anti-corruption agencies to be longstanding, structural and cultural in organisational terms. This has diluted agencies’ effectiveness in relation to the investigation, prosecution and recovery of the proceeds of corruption.

The report said that anti-corruption agencies tend to only interact with those necessary to their specific work, inhibiting the sharing of wider intelligence. For example, SCUML has no direct dealings with financial institutions or with the Nigerian Customs Service whilst their cooperation with the Federal Inland Revenue Service and with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is limited to information verification.

It is also clear from prosecuted cases that both the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) address the same corruption pool. For example, a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) charged with money laundering would fall within the mandate of both the ICPC and the EFCC and thus those agencies can end up competing rather than collaborating.

The report adds that a review of the legislative landscape indicated complex and overlapping legislation with new agencies being created in response to on-going problems rather than addressing outstanding resourcing issues.

“The most frequently occurring themes that emerged from our meetings and from the workshop were: data deficiency; international cooperation; intelligence and information; beneficial ownership and delays in courts,” the report added.

There is also a problem in identifying taxpayers (natural and legal persons) and thus in assessing the business activities within the country. Curbing illegal activity also relies on an ability to monitor legitimate economic activity. If little is known of taxable activity there is less reason to enter into elaborate schemes to disguise funds of illegal origin through laundering. Many registered companies with the CAC are just a disguise to launder money.

As noted earlier, banks must report transactions above N5 million for individuals and N10m for companies but given the small number of reports, there can only be limited use of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) for investigation.

Experience shows that these monies are now moved in multiple tranches less than 5 million (4.9 million or less) to avoid being cut within the web of the 5 million regulation.

At a practical level, greater attention should be paid to the CAC, including bringing them within the supervisory mandate of SCUML to reduce opportunity for the creation of shell companies (used to hide a person’s illegal activities) with nominee or fictitious directors. An obvious red flag would be multiple companies created within a short period of time and the associated speed of creation of bank accounts.

It has become imperative for channels of communication to be maintained between the NFIU and the banks to share information on trends including case studies on how systems have been circumvented, enabling the CBN to guide banks in updating their red flags because it is easier to prevent corruption than to fight corruption.