The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced that Ambassador John Metchie has been appointed as the head of delegation to the United Nations’ 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, scheduled to take place from June 2 to 6 at the UN International Conference Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

As the Deputy Commander General of Intelligence at the Nigeria Forest Security Service and International Director of Africa Affairs at IAWPA, the International Spokesman of IAWPA, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, in a press statement, said that Ambassador Metchie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical role.

The Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is a biennial event that brings together governments, international organisations, and stakeholders to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices in disaster risk reduction.

This year’s platform, according to the statement, will focus on accelerating the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which aims to reduce disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods, and health.

Amb. Nkweke stressed that Ambassador Metchie’s participation in this event will provide a unique opportunity for Nigeria to contribute to the global discussion on disaster risk reduction and to learn from the experiences of other countries. “His leadership will help to promote international cooperation and coordination in disaster risk reduction, ultimately benefiting Nigeria and the global community,” Nkweke stated.

“We congratulate Ambassador Metchie on his appointment and wish him success in this important endeavour,” the statement added.