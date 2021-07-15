The nation’s power sector recorded a peak generation of 4371 megawatts on Monday July 12, 2021, a slight increase from the 4,238.73MW recorded two days earlier.

However, the latest peak power generation figure indicates a decrease in the 4,388.80MW recorded on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

This was contained in the daily operational reports released yesterday by the system operator, the arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in charge of operation.

The report which was for July 13, 2021, puts the lowest level of generation for the previous day at 3519.5MW, which was also higher than the 3240.9MW recorded two days earlier but lower than the 3,786.00MW generated on June 19.

The report equally put generation as at 06:00Hrs on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 3,810.3MW while energy generated for the day was 97,007.33MW. Energy sent out was 95,078.78MW.

According to the report, the highest system frequency for the day was 50.975Hz while the lowest system frequency stood at 49.436Hz. Highest voltage recorded on the same day was 350kV, while lowest voltage recorded was 300KV.

Recall that Nigeria projected national peak demand to be 28,850.00MW, while grid generation installed capacity remains at 13,014.14MW.

Generation capacity currently stands at 7,652.6MW while transmission wheeling capacity remains 8,100MW.

All-time peak generation ever attained in the industry is 5,801.60MW while maximum daily energy ever attained remains 119,471.15MW.