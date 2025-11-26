Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omolayo, has stated that Nigeria’s security landscape is far more complex than many assume, noting that the institute has consistently provided policy recommendations to the government over the years.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Day Break on Wednesday, Prof. Omolayo explained that NIPSS has submitted several policy papers, alongside hosting conferences and workshops focused on addressing insecurity.

While the institute does not implement security strategies, Omolayo said its role is to offer well-researched guidance for government action.

According to him, some of these recommendations have yielded results. “To a large extent, many of the advised strategies have worked. Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into office, we’ve seen a noticeable reduction in major insecurity incidents,” he said.

Omolayo stressed that security threats remain highly dynamic, requiring constant adaptation, adding that the government has been focusing on schools and regions to strengthen protection measures, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks.

He also called for a more balanced public perception of security agencies. “It’s only when abductions happen that people blame the security forces. What many don’t see are the numerous foiled attempts that never make the news. Our security agencies are not sleeping—they’re working tirelessly,” he stated.

The DG urged Nigerians to continue supporting the security institutions, emphasising that sustained encouragement and collaboration are essential for long-term stability.