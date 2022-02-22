As the federal government struggles to contain the menace caused by internet fraudsters, it continues to intensify, especially among youths in the past six years. Recently this month, the world marked the Safer Internet Day. This saw agencies of the federal government once more beaming their searchlights on potential areas where fraudsters target to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) together with other ministries, agencies and departments have attempted enlightening the public on activities of these fraudsters who are capable of hacking into online platforms to wreck havoc.

The NCC earlier in September 2021 urged all telecom consumers to be at alert while using any social platform and remain wary of the wiles of fraudsters and other unscrupulous persons. In an alert to telecom consumers, it mentioned what it called a new high risk and extremely damaging malware called Flubot in a press statement signed by NCC’s director for Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde.

The release further revealed that Flubot impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web view on targeted applications. Its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials.

Other high risk internet fraud malware’s include,

TangleBot, a short messaging service-based malware that infects Android mobile devices and used to defraud people. NITDA also warned of solarwindhackers, a new email-based attack.“According to information available as obtained by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Microsoft, a world renowned multinational technology company has uncovered a widespread malicious email campaign undertaken by the hacking group – NOBELIUM.

“The cybercriminals leveraged the legitimate mass-mailing service, to masquerade as a United States-based development organisation and distribute malicious URLs to a wide variety of organisations especially government organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), think-tanks, the military, IT service providers, health technology and research, and telecommunications providers,” NITDA said, advising Nigerians to be wary of such criminals masquerading as USAID.

Reacting on the issue, an ICT expert Hanniel Jafaru told me in a chat that “ Hackers are on the prowl” and admonished Nigerian citizens and companies to guide themselves against such by using what he referred to as “complicated passwords” to prevent access to their accounts.

PW Singer and Allan Friedman in their book, “Cybersecurity and Cyberwar: What Everyone Needs To Know” noted, “ The world has changed. We are now dependent on the internet in everything from commerce to communications to yes, even conflicts, while the modes and expectations of cyberspace have become woven into an entire generation’s very world view.”

They, however, suggested a more stringent structure that will check the excesses of internet fraud.

But how far this can go in stopping internet scam seemingly remains far-fetched.