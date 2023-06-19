NILDS DG Condoles With Emir Of Patigi Over Kwara Boat Mishap

The director-general of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof Abubakar Sulaiman has extended condolences to the emir of Patigi, following the tragic loss of lives in boat mishap.

He expressed his deepest sympathy to the emir of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar Boligi II and the residents of Patigi local government area in Kwara State.

“We mourn the tragic incident of the recent boat capsizing, which occurred just a week ago, resulting in the loss of over a hundred lives.

“I beseech Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness to the souls involved and provide their families and the entire community with the strength to endure this profound loss,” he said.

Sulaiman urged the government to take immediate and thorough action in investigating the cause of the unfortunate incident.