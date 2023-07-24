NIMASA Demands Nigeria’s Removal From US Condition Of Entry List

The director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has called on the United States to remove Nigeria from the list of countries placed on Conditions of Entry (CoE), for vessels calling at some US Ports from Nigeria.

NIMASA DG made this plea when Lt. Cdr. Jonna L. Clouse led a team from the US Coast Guard in Nigeria on a working visit and for peer review on the headquarters of NIMASA.

Jamoh while elucidating on steps taken by NIMASA to ensure ISPS Compliance in over 90 per cent of Ports and Jetties in the country, highlighted the need for the United States to review the Conditions of Entry regime for vessels calling at some Ports in the United States.

His words, “It is worthy of note that despite efforts taken by NIMASA in improving Port Security and ISPS Code implementation in Nigeria, the issue of Condition of Entry (COE) still hovers over vessels from Nigeria calling at Ports in the United States. For vessels leaving Nigeria to undergo stringent port controls before being granted access to US ports, it has adverse effect on the aggregate shipping economies of Nigeria. The delays lead to additional costs that strain an already present high freight cost within the Gulf of Guinea. This is adversely affecting Shipping in Nigeria.

“We have reviewed this decision taken by the USCG and proposed an action plan to enable the US Coastguard physically determine the compliance levels of these facilities in the Condition of Entry list. We at NIMASA are calling on the US Coast Guard to facilitate the removal of Nigeria from the Condition of Entry list.”

Dr. Jamoh also declared the readiness of NIMASA to cooperate with the US Coast Guard team to close all identified gaps before the full Audit in August.