In order to stem annual N180billion capital flight from the country, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Tuesday, set to deploy its N50billion modular floating dock for dry docking of vessels operating on the nation’s waters.

LEADERSHIP reports that NIMASA took delivery of the N50billion modular refinery in 2018 with the aim of ensuring that ships of various sizes calling at Nigerian ports repair their vessels in the country and thus help save the country from capital flights as a result of dry docking vessels outside the country.

According to a former President of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, Nigeria is losing up to N180 billion annually to neighbouring countries due to lack of ship repair yards in the country.

However, in a press statement by the Assistant Director, Public Relations NIMASA, Osagie Edward, the agency has commenced preparations to deploy the Modular Floating Dock for commercial operations.

According to him, the agency has moved the Floating Dock to a jetty at the Standard Flour Mills in Apapa, Lagos, in preparation of its movement to the scheduled operational base at the Continental Shipyard, Apapa.

The heavy 50-ton cylindrical spuds, which are for anchoring the dock, were being prepared for installation.

Also speaking against the backdrop of the movement, the director-general of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, assured stakeholders that Nigeria will soon save foreign exchange with the commencement of operations of the dock.

“We are moving slowly but steadily to our destination. Today, we are lifting out the cylindrical studs to be prepared for piling at the Continental Shipyard where the Floating Dock is scheduled to commence operations.

“These spuds have to be firmly installed before we can tow the Floating Dock there. We assure stakeholders that very soon, Nigeria will save foreign earnings with the commencement of operations of our Dock,” Jamoh stated.

Earlier, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had leased designated areas at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the Modular Floating Dock last year.

The areas include; the Dolphin Jetty, waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

The project will be run on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.