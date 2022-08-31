The NIgerian Metrological Agency (NiMet), has warned residents of Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi, Plateau, Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa to expect heavy rain fall between Tuesday, August 30th 2022 to Thursday, September 1st, 2022.

In an impact based weather forecast issued on Monday, the agency said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected In Ogun, Kwara, Oyo among other states.

The report, however, warned that there are chances of flash flooding of roads, lowlying settlements and river channels, saying moderate and heavy rainfall are expected to be accompanied by strong winds especially over the Northern and Central states.

The forecast reads, “During the forecast period (the next 96hours), heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi,

Plateau, the FCT and Nasarawa State on Thursday, 1st September, 2022.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Rivers, Edo and Delta State.

“However, Low to moderate rainfall is expected over places in states such as Yobe, Borno, among others while light or no rains are expected over the rest of the country.

The agency, also warned Nigerians against standing under trees, unsecured structure, as well as, switch off electrical appliances during rain fall

“As a result of the heavy rains expected over parts of central cities and the moderate rainfall expected over the southeastern parts of the country for two consecutive days, there are chances of flash flooding of roads, lowlying settlements and river channels.”

“Also, the moderate and heavy rainfall events are expected to be accompanied by strong winds especially over the northern and central states during the forecast period.”

“The public is advised to avoid low-lying terrains, not to drive through running water, clear water ways of debris, avoid standing under trees and unsecured structures during the rain.

“Also, switch off electrical appliances before the rains and not during the rain to avoid electric shock, and be prepared for this event to avoid damages from weather-related hazards and watch out for updates,” it reads.