The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned against devastating effects of climate change, stating that there is continues rise of average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with devastating global consequences.

The director-general/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu who stated this in his keynote address on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day, in Abuja on Thursday, said that the world has seen ravaging storms cutting across several international borders during their lifecycles.

He said, “the world climate has transited from variability to change while variability still continues within different climate environment. The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains. The average concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to rise with devastating global consequences.”

Speaking further, the NiMet boss, represented by the director, Research and Training NiMet, Prof. Effiom Oku, stated that: “Technology has allowed us to modernise the way activities are conducted in a more concise and efficient manner. We have witnessed the transition from an analogue society to a digital one and the evolvement is expected to continue. In the same way, the world climate has transited from variability to change while variability still continues within different climate environment.

“The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains.

“As an organisation of 187 Member States and six member territories, the WMO requires that all its members will operate with common vision and goals. The World Meteorological Day therefore, offers opportunity for member countries to converge ideas and resources; and align in one common thematic area.

“The ‘Day’ showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHs) such as NiMet and NIHSA (Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency) to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

“Therefore, while we work tirelessly to improve on our activities, we must not forget to prepare the future generation for the task ahead.”

While speaking at the function, World Meteorological Agency (WMO) rep. North Central & West Africa, Dr Bernard Gomez, represented by Roland Abah said: In 2022, Nigeria lost over 600 lives due to unprecedented flooding. The rate of change is accelerating and we need urgent action now to slash emissions and to ensure that future generations can both survive and thrive on our planet.

“The good news is that rapid scientific and technological advances have greatly improved the accuracy of weather forecasts and life-saving early warnings. Therefore, no one should be left

behind, regarding access to weather and climate information.”