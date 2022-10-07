President Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr. Musa Nimrod has distributed beach and indoor balls as well as nets to the seven North West States.

Nimrod, who is the North West zonal representative on the board of NVBF, made the donation to the directors of sports of the various North West states on the sideline of the just concluded zonal elimination for the 2022 National Sports Festival (NSF).

He said the donation of the balls and nets was part of his efforts toward encouraging the various states in the region in the game of volleyball. .

“I want to thank God very much that the game is improving in the North-west. I am the zonal representative and that’s why I am doing this for the development of the zone. So, we want to improve the game in the Northeast and that’s the purpose.

“North-west zone has been producing quite a lot of young players and we want to see more of them from the Zone because people believe that the Northwest zone is very conventional and traditional but then we just have to encourage this game.

“As the president of the NVBF, I cannot be selfish, all of them are my players. Am monitoring the players and want to see how I can get good players. My concern now is, can I maintain the under-19 African Champions which Nigerian has won for consecutive three times?

“For kaduna, they are in the premier league now with both male and female teams which is good. There is development in that aspect. So most of these young boys for Kaduna will be strong in the next two to three years.,” Nimrod said.